61st Expeditionary Airlift Squadron conducts airlift mission

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Richard Myer, 61st Expeditionary Airlift Squadron loadmaster, pushes a pallet onto a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft during a readiness and dispersal exercise at a base within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Feb. 2, 2026. Myer deployed to provide the safe and efficient loading of cargo and personnel onboard the Super Hercules throughout the CENTCOM AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Monteleone)