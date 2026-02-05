(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Members Recognized for Volunteer Service

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Members Recognized for Volunteer Service

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    02.01.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tylin Rust 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Col. Nathan Aysta, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, coins U.S. Army Spc. Stanley Guerrero, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing air defense battle management system operator at a base within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Feb. 2, 2026. Guerrero contributed over 150 hours of volunteer work that extended beyond the mission, demonstrating a commitment to service that positively affected fellow servicemembers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tylin Rust)

    Date Taken: 02.01.2026
    Date Posted: 02.10.2026 06:56
    Photo ID: 9515327
    VIRIN: 260202-Z-BB071-1007
    Resolution: 6048x4032
    Size: 4.66 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    This work, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing Members Recognized for Volunteer Service [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Tylin Rust, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFCENT, CENTCOM, 386 AEW, Volunteer, Recognition

