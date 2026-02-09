386th Air Expeditionary Wing Members Recognized for Volunteer Service

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Nathan Aysta, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, coins Tech Sgt. Israel Morales, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing quality assurance inspector at a base within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Feb. 2, 2026. Morales contributed over 150 hours of volunteer work that extended beyond the mission, demonstrating a commitment to service that positively affected fellow servicemembers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tylin Rust)