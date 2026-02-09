386th Air Expeditionary Wing Members Recognized for Volunteer Service

U.S. Air Force Col. Nathan Aysta, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, coins Tech Sgt. Israel Morales, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing quality assurance inspector at a base within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Feb. 2, 2026. Morales contributed over 150 hours of volunteer work that extended beyond the mission, demonstrating a commitment to service that positively affected fellow servicemembers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tylin Rust)
