386th Air Expeditionary Wing Members Recognized for Volunteer Service

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jozef Miketin, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing command chief, addresses service members at a base within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Feb 2, 2026. Emphasizing the importance of recognition, Miketin praised Airmen for their volunteer efforts and highlighted how it sets a standard for excellence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tylin Rust)