386th Air Expeditionary Wing Members Recognized for Volunteer Service

U.S. Air Force Col. Nathan Aysta, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, gives opening remarks at a base within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Feb 2, 2026. Aysta emphasized the importance of recognizing service members’ volunteer efforts, acknowledging their dedication reinforces the Air Force’s core values and inspires continued service both in and out of uniform. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tylin Rust)