    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Members Recognized for Volunteer Service [Image 1 of 6]

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Members Recognized for Volunteer Service

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    02.01.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tylin Rust 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Col. Nathan Aysta, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, gives opening remarks at a base within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Feb 2, 2026. Aysta emphasized the importance of recognizing service members’ volunteer efforts, acknowledging their dedication reinforces the Air Force’s core values and inspires continued service both in and out of uniform. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tylin Rust)

    Date Taken: 02.01.2026
    Date Posted: 02.10.2026 06:56
    Photo ID: 9515320
    VIRIN: 260202-Z-BB071-1001
    Resolution: 6048x4032
    Size: 4.1 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing Members Recognized for Volunteer Service [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Tylin Rust, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFCENT, CENTCOM, 386 AEW, Volunteer, Recognition

