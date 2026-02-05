386th Air Expeditionary Wing Members Recognized for Volunteer Service

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force 386th Air Expeditionary Wing service members receive recognition at a base within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Feb. 2, 2026. They performed acts of volunteerism during their deployment that showcased the meaningful contributions service members make every day, reflecting both personal dedication and their enduring commitment to service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tylin Rust)