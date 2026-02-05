U.S. Air Force 386th Air Expeditionary Wing service members receive recognition at a base within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Feb. 2, 2026. They performed acts of volunteerism during their deployment that showcased the meaningful contributions service members make every day, reflecting both personal dedication and their enduring commitment to service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tylin Rust)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2026 06:56
|Photo ID:
|9515323
|VIRIN:
|260202-Z-BB071-1008
|Resolution:
|6048x4032
|Size:
|6.24 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing Members Recognized for Volunteer Service [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Tylin Rust, identified by DVIDS