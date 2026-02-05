The U.S. Air Force Academy acapella group performs for Space Force senior leaders and their spouses at the academy in Colorado Springs, Colo., Jan. 28, 2026. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2026 15:20
|Photo ID:
|9514253
|VIRIN:
|260128-F-LE393-5180
|Resolution:
|5206x3471
|Size:
|3.49 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Nadir Summit “Always Above” film screening [Image 9 of 9], by Eric Dietrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.