Nadir Summit “Always Above” film screening

Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman, left, and Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force John Bentivegna answer questions after a screening of the Space Force short film “Always Above” at the U.S. Air Force Academy planetarium during the Nadir Summit in Colorado Springs, Colo., Jan. 28, 2026. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)