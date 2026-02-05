(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Nadir Summit “Always Above” film screening [Image 1 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Nadir Summit “Always Above” film screening

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2026

    Photo by Eric Dietrich 

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs     

    Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman addresses the audience before a screening of the Space Force short film “Always Above” at the U.S. Air Force Academy planetarium during the Nadir Summit in Colorado Springs, Colo., Jan. 28, 2026. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2026
    Date Posted: 02.09.2026 15:21
    Photo ID: 9514245
    VIRIN: 260128-F-LE393-5012
    Resolution: 6048x4032
    Size: 3.04 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nadir Summit “Always Above” film screening [Image 9 of 9], by Eric Dietrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Nadir Summit “Always Above” film screening
    Nadir Summit “Always Above” film screening
    Nadir Summit “Always Above” film screening
    Nadir Summit “Always Above” film screening
    Nadir Summit “Always Above” film screening
    Nadir Summit “Always Above” film screening
    Nadir Summit “Always Above” film screening
    Nadir Summit “Always Above” film screening
    Nadir Summit “Always Above” film screening

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAFA
    USSF
    LE393
    CSO
    Eric R. Dietrich
    Nadir Summit

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery