Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force John Bentivegna answers questions after a screening of the Space Force short film “Always Above” at the U.S. Air Force Academy planetarium during the Nadir Summit in Colorado Springs, Colo., Jan. 28, 2026. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2026 15:20
|Photo ID:
|9514248
|VIRIN:
|260128-F-LE393-5067
|Resolution:
|6048x4032
|Size:
|3.43 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Nadir Summit “Always Above” film screening [Image 9 of 9], by Eric Dietrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.