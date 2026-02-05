(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Firefighters' smoky C-17 training [Image 13 of 13]

    Firefighters' smoky C-17 training

    NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Post 

    105th Airlift Wing

    Firefighters in the 105th Civil Engineer Squadron talk about their training exercise at Stewart Air National Guard Base New York, Feb. 5, 2026. The fire department held a smoke egress training in a C-17 Globemaster III to prepare firefighters for possible real-world situations with low or no-visibility, high heat and victims in need of rescue. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Post)

    Date Taken: 02.05.2026
    Date Posted: 02.09.2026
    Photo ID: 9513435
    VIRIN: 260205-Z-SE585-1250
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 4.05 MB
    Location: NEW YORK, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Firefighters' smoky C-17 training [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Sarah Post, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    fire training
    105th Airlift Wing
    NYNG
    Civil Engineering
    firefighters
    smoke egress

