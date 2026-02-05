A firefighter's gear sits on the floor following a training exercise at Stewart Air National Guard Base, New York, Feb. 5, 2026. The fire department held a smoke egress training to prepare the firefighters to navigate zero-visibility environments and practice rescue techniques. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Post)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2026 10:00
|Photo ID:
|9513418
|VIRIN:
|260205-Z-SE585-1176
|Resolution:
|6192x4128
|Size:
|3.76 MB
|Location:
|NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Firefighters’ smoky C-17 training [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Sarah Post, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.