(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Firefighters’ smoky C-17 training [Image 7 of 13]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Firefighters’ smoky C-17 training

    NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Post 

    105th Airlift Wing

    A firefighter in the 105th Civil Engineer Squadron talks in a post-training brief at Stewart Air National Guard Base, New York, Feb. 5, 2026. The fire department held a smoke egress training, preparing firefighters for possible real-world situations with low or no-visibility, high heat and victims in need of rescue. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Post)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2026
    Date Posted: 02.09.2026 10:00
    Photo ID: 9513419
    VIRIN: 260205-Z-SE585-1178
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 4.1 MB
    Location: NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Firefighters’ smoky C-17 training [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Sarah Post, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Firefighters’ smoky C-17 training
    Firefighters’ smoky C-17 training
    Firefighters’ smoky C-17 training
    Firefighters’ smoky C-17 training
    Firefighters’ smoky C-17 training
    Firefighters’ smoky C-17 training
    Firefighters’ smoky C-17 training
    Firefighters’ smoky C-17 training
    Firefighters’ smoky C-17 training
    Firefighters’ smoky C-17 training
    Firefighters’ smoky C-17 training
    Firefighters’ smoky C-17 training
    Firefighters’ smoky C-17 training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Civil Engineer
    Fire Department
    NYNG
    105th Airlift Wing
    C-17 Globemaster III
    firefighter

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery