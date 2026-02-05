Firefighters’ smoky C-17 training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A firefighter 105th Civil Engineer Squadron shows his patch displaying the fire department’s seal during a training exercise at Stewart Air National Guard Base New York, Feb. 5, 2026. The fire department held a smoke egress training, preparing firefighters for possible real-world situations with low or no-visibility, high heat and victims in need of rescue. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Post)