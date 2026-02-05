A firefighter in the 105th Civil Engineer Squadron participates in smoke egress training at Stewart Air National Guard Base, New York, Feb. 5, 2026. The training was held to prepare the firefighters to navigate zero-visibility environments and practice rescue techniques. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Post)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2026 10:00
|Photo ID:
|9513429
|VIRIN:
|260205-Z-SE585-1207
|Resolution:
|6192x4128
|Size:
|2.66 MB
|Location:
|NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Firefighters’ smoky C-17 training [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Sarah Post, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.