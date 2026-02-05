12th CAB medics, maintainers sustain readiness at Grafenwoehr Army Airfield

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. Owen Linder, a UH-60 helicopter repairer assigned to Charlie Company, 1-214th General Support Aviation Battalion, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, inspects the rescue hoist for deficiencies at Grafenwoehr Army Airfield, Germany, Feb. 6, 2026. Detailed technical inspections are a cornerstone of 12th CAB’s commitment to aviation safety and operational readiness within the European theater.