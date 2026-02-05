12th CAB medics, maintainers sustain readiness at Grafenwoehr Army Airfield

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Dillon Lane, a flight paramedic assigned to Charlie Company, 1-214th General Support Aviation Battalion, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, performs a blood draw to maintain medical proficiency at Grafenwoehr Army Airfield, Germany, Feb. 6, 2026. Continuous medical sustainment training ensures that flight medics remain proficient in life-saving interventions for aeromedical evacuation missions.
