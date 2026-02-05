(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    12th CAB medics, maintainers sustain readiness at Grafenwoehr Army Airfield

    12th CAB medics, maintainers sustain readiness at Grafenwoehr Army Airfield

    GERMANY

    02.06.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Long Le 

    12th Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Dillon Lane, a flight paramedic assigned to Charlie Company, 1-214th General Support Aviation Battalion, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, performs a blood draw to maintain medical proficiency at Grafenwoehr Army Airfield, Germany, Feb. 6, 2026. Continuous medical sustainment training ensures that flight medics remain proficient in life-saving interventions for aeromedical evacuation missions.

    Date Taken: 02.06.2026
    Date Posted: 02.09.2026 08:02
    Photo ID: 9513287
    VIRIN: 260207-A-LL969-5140
    Resolution: 800x533
    Size: 80.37 KB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 12th CAB medics, maintainers sustain readiness at Grafenwoehr Army Airfield, by SSG Long Le, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    WingsOfVictory, 12CAB, ReadyForwardTrusted, VCorps, StrongerTogether

