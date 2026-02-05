12th CAB medics, maintainers sustain readiness at Grafenwoehr Army Airfield

U.S. Army Sgt. RJ Clemente (left) and Sgt. Owen Linder (right), UH-60 helicopter repairers assigned to Charlie Company, 1-214th General Support Aviation Battalion, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, conduct routine maintenance inspections on a rescue hoist at Grafenwoehr Army Airfield, Germany, Feb. 6, 2026. Collaborative troubleshooting and technical expertise allow the unit to maintain its fleet of HH-60M Black Hawk helicopters in peak condition.
