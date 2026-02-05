12th CAB medics, maintainers sustain readiness at Grafenwoehr Army Airfield

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Spc. Brenden Medina, assigned to Charlie Company, 1-214th General Support Aviation Battalion, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, conducts aircraft inspections inside an HH-60M Black Hawk helicopter at Grafenwoehr Army Airfield, Germany, Feb. 6, 2026. The “Dustoff” crews of 1-214th GSAB provide critical medevac capabilities across the U.S. Army Europe and Africa area of operations.