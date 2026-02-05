U.S. Army Spc. Brenden Medina, assigned to Charlie Company, 1-214th General Support Aviation Battalion, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, conducts aircraft inspections inside an HH-60M Black Hawk helicopter at Grafenwoehr Army Airfield, Germany, Feb. 6, 2026. The “Dustoff” crews of 1-214th GSAB provide critical medevac capabilities across the U.S. Army Europe and Africa area of operations.
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2026 08:02
|Photo ID:
|9513288
|VIRIN:
|260207-A-LL969-6069
|Resolution:
|2320x1547
|Size:
|696.05 KB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 12th CAB medics, maintainers sustain readiness at Grafenwoehr Army Airfield [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Long Le, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.