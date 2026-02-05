(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    12th CAB medics, maintainers sustain readiness at Grafenwoehr Army Airfield

    12th CAB medics, maintainers sustain readiness at Grafenwoehr Army Airfield

    GERMANY

    02.06.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Long Le 

    12th Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army soldiers assigned to Charlie Company, 1-214th General Support Aviation Battalion, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, conduct routine maintenance inspections on an HH-60M Black Hawk helicopter at Grafenwoehr Army Airfield, Germany, Feb. 6, 2026. The HH-60M is a dedicated medical evacuation platform capable of providing enroute care to wounded personnel.

    Date Taken: 02.06.2026
    Date Posted: 02.09.2026 08:02
    WingsOfVictory, 12CAB, ReadyForwardTrusted, VCorps, StrongerTogether

