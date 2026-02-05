12th CAB medics, maintainers sustain readiness at Grafenwoehr Army Airfield

U.S. Army soldiers assigned to Charlie Company, 1-214th General Support Aviation Battalion, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, conduct routine maintenance inspections on an HH-60M Black Hawk helicopter at Grafenwoehr Army Airfield, Germany, Feb. 6, 2026. The HH-60M is a dedicated medical evacuation platform capable of providing enroute care to wounded personnel.
