Family members wave to Soldiers of the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, Iowa Army National Guard, as they depart following a send-off ceremony at Boone Speedway in Boone, Iowa, May 28, 2025. The 2/34th IBCT “Red Bulls” are preparing for training at the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Polk, Louisiana, prior to a yearlong overseas deployment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 1st Sgt. Jason Everett)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2026 22:17
|Photo ID:
|9513102
|VIRIN:
|250528-A-AY917-5995
|Resolution:
|3000x2001
|Size:
|1.38 MB
|Location:
|AMES, IOWA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2/34th IBCT send-off ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by 1SG Jason Everett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.