(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2/34th IBCT send-off ceremony [Image 7 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    2/34th IBCT send-off ceremony

    AMES, IOWA, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2025

    Photo by 1st Sgt. Jason Everett 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Iowa National Guard

    Gov. Kim Reynolds, governor of Iowa, shakes hands with Col. Eric Soults, commander of the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, Iowa Army National Guard, as Maj. Gen. Stephen Osborn, Iowa National Guard adjutant general, looks on during a send-off ceremony at Boone Speedway in Boone, Iowa, May 28, 2025. The 2/34th IBCT “Red Bulls” are preparing for training at the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Polk, Louisiana, prior to a yearlong overseas deployment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 1st Sgt. Jason Everett)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2025
    Date Posted: 02.08.2026 22:17
    Photo ID: 9513101
    VIRIN: 250528-A-AY917-8464
    Resolution: 4600x3068
    Size: 4.36 MB
    Location: AMES, IOWA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2/34th IBCT send-off ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by 1SG Jason Everett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2/34th IBCT send-off ceremony
    2/34th IBCT send-off ceremony
    2/34th IBCT send-off ceremony
    2/34th IBCT send-off ceremony
    2/34th IBCT send-off ceremony
    2/34th IBCT send-off ceremony
    2/34th IBCT send-off ceremony
    2/34th IBCT send-off ceremony
    2/34th IBCT send-off ceremony
    2/34th IBCT send-off ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Red Bulls
    Red Bulls: Infantry
    deployment
    Iowa

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery