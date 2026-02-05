2/34th IBCT send-off ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Gov. Kim Reynolds, governor of Iowa, shakes hands with Col. Eric Soults, commander of the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, Iowa Army National Guard, as Maj. Gen. Stephen Osborn, Iowa National Guard adjutant general, looks on during a send-off ceremony at Boone Speedway in Boone, Iowa, May 28, 2025. The 2/34th IBCT “Red Bulls” are preparing for training at the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Polk, Louisiana, prior to a yearlong overseas deployment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 1st Sgt. Jason Everett)