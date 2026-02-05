2/34th IBCT send-off ceremony

Gov. Kim Reynolds addresses Soldiers during a send-off ceremony for the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, Iowa Army National Guard, at Boone Speedway in Boone, Iowa, May 28, 2025. The 2/34th IBCT will train at the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Polk, Louisiana, before a yearlong overseas deployment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 1st Sgt. Jason Everett)
