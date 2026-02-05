(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2/34th IBCT send-off ceremony [Image 5 of 10]

    2/34th IBCT send-off ceremony

    AMES, IOWA, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2025

    Photo by 1st Sgt. Jason Everett 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Iowa National Guard

    Maj. Gen. Stephen Osborn, adjutant general of the Iowa National Guard, speaks to Soldiers of the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, during a send-off ceremony at Boone Speedway in Boone, Iowa, May 28, 2025. The 2/34th IBCT “Red Bulls” are preparing for training at the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Polk, Louisiana, followed by a yearlong overseas deployment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 1st Sgt. Jason Everett)

    Date Taken: 05.28.2025
    Date Posted: 02.08.2026 22:18
    Photo ID: 9513087
    VIRIN: 250528-A-AY917-7214
    Location: AMES, IOWA, US
