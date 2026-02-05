Soldiers of the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, Iowa Army National Guard, stand in formation facing the audience during a send-off ceremony at Boone Speedway in Boone, Iowa, May 28, 2025. The 2/34th IBCT “Red Bulls” are preparing for training at the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Polk, Louisiana, prior to a yearlong overseas deployment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 1st Sgt. Jason Everett)
This work, 2/34th IBCT send-off ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by 1SG Jason Everett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.