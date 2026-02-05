916th Civil Engineering Flight strengthens deployment readiness during four-day training exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. James Scullion, 916th Civil Engineering Flight, instructs Airmen on troop movement during a simulated tactical road march as part of a four-day training exercise on Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Feb. 7, 2026. The training emphasized combat readiness and skills required for deployed environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hudson Steiner)