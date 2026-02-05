916th Civil Engineering Flight strengthens deployment readiness during four-day training exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Richard Gunther carries Airman 1st Class Kenton Abernethy while practicing Tactical Combat Casualty Care procedures during a four-day training exercise at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Feb. 6, 2026. The training, which simulated a deployed environment, emphasized life-saving skills that may be required during deployments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hudson Steiner)