(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    916th Civil Engineering Flight strengthens deployment readiness during four-day training exercise [Image 9 of 13]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    916th Civil Engineering Flight strengthens deployment readiness during four-day training exercise

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Hudson Steiner 

    916th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Cody Sherron, 916th Civil Engineering Flight, sits inside a High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle during a four-day training exercise at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Feb. 7, 2026. The exercise emphasized skills required in deployed environments, including convoy operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hudson Steiner)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2026
    Date Posted: 02.08.2026 12:24
    Photo ID: 9512422
    VIRIN: 170306-F-UL856-6172
    Resolution: 5408x3600
    Size: 1.59 MB
    Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 916th Civil Engineering Flight strengthens deployment readiness during four-day training exercise [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Hudson Steiner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    916th Civil Engineering Flight strengthens deployment readiness during four-day training exercise
    916th Civil Engineering Flight strengthens deployment readiness during four-day training exercise
    916th Civil Engineering Flight strengthens deployment readiness during four-day training exercise
    916th Civil Engineering Flight strengthens deployment readiness during four-day training exercise
    916th Civil Engineering Flight strengthens deployment readiness during four-day training exercise
    916th Civil Engineering Flight strengthens deployment readiness during four-day training exercise
    916th Civil Engineering Flight strengthens deployment readiness during four-day training exercise
    916th Civil Engineering Flight strengthens deployment readiness during four-day training exercise
    916th Civil Engineering Flight strengthens deployment readiness during four-day training exercise
    916th Civil Engineering Flight strengthens deployment readiness during four-day training exercise
    916th Civil Engineering Flight strengthens deployment readiness during four-day training exercise
    916th Civil Engineering Flight strengthens deployment readiness during four-day training exercise
    916th Civil Engineering Flight strengthens deployment readiness during four-day training exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    916th Civil Engineering Flight strengthens deployment readiness during four-day training exercise

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery