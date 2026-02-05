U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Cody Sherron, 916th Civil Engineering Flight, sits inside a High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle during a four-day training exercise at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Feb. 7, 2026. The exercise emphasized skills required in deployed environments, including convoy operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hudson Steiner)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2026 12:24
|Photo ID:
|9512422
|VIRIN:
|170306-F-UL856-6172
|Resolution:
|5408x3600
|Size:
|1.59 MB
|Location:
|SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
916th Civil Engineering Flight strengthens deployment readiness during four-day training exercise
