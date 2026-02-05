(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    916th Civil Engineering Flight strengthens deployment readiness during four-day training exercise

    916th Civil Engineering Flight strengthens deployment readiness during four-day training exercise

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Hudson Steiner 

    916th Air Refueling Wing

    A High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle supports the 916th Civil Engineering Flight during convoy operations training at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Feb. 7, 2026. The four-day long training exercise emphasized skills required in deployed environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hudson Steiner)

    Date Taken: 02.07.2026
    Date Posted: 02.08.2026 12:24
    Photo ID: 9512429
    VIRIN: 170306-F-UL856-3982
    Resolution: 5030x3348
    Size: 2.34 MB
    Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 916th Civil Engineering Flight strengthens deployment readiness during four-day training exercise [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Hudson Steiner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    916th Civil Engineering Flight strengthens deployment readiness during four-day training exercise

