A High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle supports the 916th Civil Engineering Flight during convoy operations training at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Feb. 7, 2026. The four-day long training exercise emphasized skills required in deployed environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hudson Steiner)
916th Civil Engineering Flight strengthens deployment readiness during four-day training exercise
