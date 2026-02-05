916th Civil Engineering Flight strengthens deployment readiness during four-day training exercise Your browser does not support the audio element.

SEYMOUR JOHNSON AFB, N.C. – Airmen from the 916th Civil Engineering Flight conducted a four-day training exercise to strengthen deployment readiness and reinforce critical life-saving and operational skills, Feb. 5-8, 2026.

The training brought together Airmen from fire protection, emergency management and explosive ordnance disposal to rehearse tasks required to operate in deployed environments.



“This exercise allows us to knock out a bunch of different core tasks that we need to function at a deployed location,” said U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Brian Harness, fire chief for the 916th CEF. “A lot of this is training we don’t get to do every weekend.”



Throughout the exercise, Airmen practiced convoy operations, Tactical Combat Casualty Care, and mass casualty response, including tourniquet application, wound packing and rapid treatment techniques. Airmen also received instruction on how to build and secure a cargo pallet for transportation. The exercise encompassed both classroom instruction and field operations, emphasizing life-saving actions that may be required during attacks in deployed environments.



“A lot of installations and forward operating bases have historically been rocketed or mortared,” Harness said. “Those two classes we taught yesterday are going to give us the skills to, number one, take immediate action for life-saving.”



The exercise also included hands-on training in tent assembly, which Airmen stayed in overnight as part of the exercise. Temperatures during the training hovered around freezing, which tested Airmen’s ability to operate as a team in less than ideal conditions.



As part of the weekend training, fire protection specialists assigned to the 916th CEF also conducted a structural live-fire suppression exercise, a requirement completed at least once annually to maintain certifications and operational readiness.



“The end goal is for them to gain experience dealing with actual live fire inside of a structure,” said U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Richard Gunther, training chief with the 916th CEF. “We conduct pre-exercise briefings, safety briefings. They have to do walk-throughs of the facility and know all the hazards before they even go in.”



Approximately 25 Airmen participated in the live-fire training, which simulated fire scenarios applicable to both deployed and stateside missions.



Emergency management Airmen practiced hazardous material sampling alongside the live-fire training, rehearsing procedures required during Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear incidents. During the scenario, Airmen operated in Mission Oriented Protective Posture level 4 to collect a sample of a simulated suspicious substance, while another team worked from the CBRN control center to track and plot contamination using the CBRN-IS.



“During an attack scenario, as emergency responders, FIRE, EOD and EM all play a vital role in assessing damage and ensuring the base is safe from foreign objects or contamination,” said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Tiffany Vaile, 916th CEF emergency management specialist. “Having a four-day joint training with our Civil Engineering Flight makes the scenarios more realistic.”



Vaile added that having emergency management train alongside fire protection and explosive ordnance disposal improved team coordination. “It gives you an understanding of how each career field works towards a common goal,” she said.



By conducting realistic, scenario-based training across multiple civil engineering specialties, the 916th Civil Engineering Flight continues to ensure its Airmen are prepared to respond quickly and effectively in high-threat environments worldwide.