    Colonel Steven Rice Promotion Ceremony to Brigadier General [Image 12 of 12]

    Colonel Steven Rice Promotion Ceremony to Brigadier General

    PEORIA, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Wynndermere Shaw 

    182nd Airlift Wing

    The mother of U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Steven B. Rice, the Assistant Adjutant General - Air, Illinois Air National Guard, sits in attendance during her son’s promotion ceremony at the 182nd Airlift Wing in Peoria, Illinois, Feb. 6, 2026. Col. Rice will replace Maj. Gen. Dan McDonough, who will retire after more than 39 years of military service. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Wynndermere Shaw)

    Date Taken: 02.06.2026
    Date Posted: 02.08.2026 10:03
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Colonel Steven Rice Promotion Ceremony to Brigadier General [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Wynndermere Shaw, identified by DVIDS

    General Promotion
    Air Force
    Air National Guard
    Illinois TAG
    Illinois ATAG

