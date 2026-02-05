Colonel Steven Rice Promotion Ceremony to Brigadier General

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Steven B. Rice, the Assistant Adjutant General - Air, Illinois Air National Guard, gives a speech during his promotion ceremony at the 182nd Airlift Wing in Peoria, Illinois, Feb. 6, 2026. Col. Rice will replace Maj. Gen. Dan McDonough, who will retire after more than 39 years of military service. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Wynndermere Shaw)
