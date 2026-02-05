(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Colonel Steven Rice Promotion Ceremony to Brigadier General [Image 3 of 12]

    Colonel Steven Rice Promotion Ceremony to Brigadier General

    PEORIA, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Wynndermere Shaw 

    182nd Airlift Wing

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Rodney Boyd, the Adjutant General of Illinois and commander of the Illinois National Guard, presents U.S. Air Force Col. Steven B. Rice with the Legion of Merit during his promotion ceremony to brigadier general and as the Assistant Adjutant General - Air, Illinois Air National Guard, at the 182nd Airlift Wing in Peoria, Illinois, Feb. 6, 2026. Col. Rice will replace Maj. Gen. Dan McDonough, who will retire after more than 39 years of military service. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Wynndermere Shaw)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2026
    Date Posted: 02.08.2026 10:03
    Photo ID: 9512317
    VIRIN: 260206-Z-UY850-1003
    Resolution: 2677x4024
    Size: 2.67 MB
    Location: PEORIA, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    General Promotion
    Air Force
    Air National Guard
    Illinois TAG
    Illinois ATAG

