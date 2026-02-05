Colonel Steven Rice Promotion Ceremony to Brigadier General

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Rodney Boyd, the Adjutant General of Illinois and commander of the Illinois National Guard, shakes U.S. Air Force Col. Steven B. Rice’s hand during the promotion ceremony of Col. Rice to brigadier general and as the Assistant Adjutant General - Air, Illinois Air National Guard, at the 182nd Airlift Wing in Peoria, Illinois, Feb. 6, 2026. Col. Rice will replace Maj. Gen. Dan McDonough, who will retire after more than 39 years of military service. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Wynndermere Shaw)