U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Rodney Boyd, the Adjutant General of Illinois and commander of the Illinois National Guard, shakes U.S. Air Force Col. Steven B. Rice’s hand during the promotion ceremony of Col. Rice to brigadier general and as the Assistant Adjutant General - Air, Illinois Air National Guard, at the 182nd Airlift Wing in Peoria, Illinois, Feb. 6, 2026. Col. Rice will replace Maj. Gen. Dan McDonough, who will retire after more than 39 years of military service. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Wynndermere Shaw)
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2026 10:03
|Photo ID:
|9512319
|VIRIN:
|260206-Z-UY850-1005
|Resolution:
|5679x3778
|Size:
|5.48 MB
|Location:
|PEORIA, ILLINOIS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Colonel Steven Rice Promotion Ceremony to Brigadier General [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Wynndermere Shaw, identified by DVIDS