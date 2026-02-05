Colonel Steven Rice Promotion Ceremony to Brigadier General

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Steven B. Rice has his family pin his new rank during his promotion ceremony to brigadier general and as the Assistant Adjutant General - Air, Illinois Air National Guard, at the 182nd Airlift Wing in Peoria, Illinois, Feb. 6, 2026. Col. Rice will replace Maj. Gen. Dan McDonough, who will retire after more than 39 years of military service. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Wynndermere Shaw)