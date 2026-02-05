Wisconsin signal Soldiers train for today's emergencies and tomorrow's battlefield

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Pfc. Adrian Fifield, left, and Spc. Elias Vang, signal support systems specialists assigned to the 173rd Brigade Engineer Battalion, Wisconsin Army National Guard, interface with a command post node during a combined signal exercise at Camp Douglas in Central Wisconsin, Jan. 31, 2026. The annual exercise, hosted by the 32nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team S6, included more than 100 signal Soldiers from multiple major subordinate commands and focused on the complex communications environments they are likely to encounter during state emergencies and future wars. (U.S. National Guard photo by Paul Gorman) (Object in foreground obscured for OPSEC)