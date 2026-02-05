Wisconsin signal Soldiers train for today's emergencies and tomorrow's battlefield

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. Daniel Rowley, senior command post node instructor for the 32nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Wisconsin Army National Guard, instructs signal specialists to use CPN equipment to establish a secure network in austere environments during a combined signal exercise at Camp Douglas in Central Wisconsin, Jan. 31, 2026. The annual exercise, hosted by the 32nd IBCT S6, included more than 100 signal Soldiers from multiple major subordinate commands and focused on the complex communications environments they are likely to encounter during state emergencies and future wars. (U.S. National Guard photo by Paul Gorman)