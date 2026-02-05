Wisconsin signal Soldiers train for today's emergencies and tomorrow's battlefield

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Pfc. Preston Boyd, an information technology specialist with the 1st Squadron, 105th Cavalry Regiment, Wisconsin Army National Guard, connects to a command post node switcher during a combined signal exercise at Camp Douglas in Central Wisconsin, Jan. 31, 2026. The annual exercise, hosted by the Wisconsin Army National Guard's 32nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team S6, included more than 100 signal Soldiers from multiple major subordinate commands and focused on the complex communications environments they are likely to encounter during state emergencies and future wars. (U.S. National Guard photo by Paul Gorman)