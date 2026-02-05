(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Wisconsin signal Soldiers train for today's emergencies and tomorrow's battlefield [Image 4 of 7]

    Wisconsin signal Soldiers train for today's emergencies and tomorrow's battlefield

    MADISON, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2026

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Paul Gorman 

    Wisconsin National Guard Public Affairs Office       

    U.S. Army Sgt. Zander Fluhr, a network communication systems specialist with the 173rd Brigade Engineer Battalion, Wisconsin Army National Guard, interfaces with a command post node during a combined signal exercise at Camp Douglas in Central Wisconsin, Jan. 31, 2026. The annual exercise, hosted by the 32nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team S6, included more than 100 signal Soldiers from multiple major subordinate commands and focused on the complex communications environments they are likely to encounter during state emergencies and future wars. (U.S. National Guard photo by Paul Gorman)

    Date Taken: 01.31.2026
    Date Posted: 02.07.2026 03:41
    Photo ID: 9511526
    VIRIN: 260131-Z-HS473-1052
    Resolution: 6000x4002
    Size: 6.31 MB
    Location: MADISON, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wisconsin signal Soldiers train for today's emergencies and tomorrow's battlefield [Image 7 of 7], by SMSgt Paul Gorman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Signal Corps
    NGRF
    Red Arrow
    NGC2
    32nd IBCT
    Wisconsin National Guard

