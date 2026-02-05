Wisconsin signal Soldiers train for today's emergencies and tomorrow's battlefield

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Spc. Jack Kemp, a network communication systems specialist assigned to the 173rd Brigade Engineer Battalion, Wisconsin Army National Guard, trains 32nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team signal specialists to operate a satellite transportable terminal during a combined signal exercise at Camp Douglas in Central Wisconsin, Jan. 31, 2026. The annual exercise, hosted by the 32nd IBCT S6, included more than 100 signal Soldiers from multiple major subordinate commands and focused on the complex communications environments they are likely to encounter during state emergencies and future wars. (U.S. National Guard photo by Paul Gorman)