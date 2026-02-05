DRMC Airmen support certification of instrument landing systems

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Staff Sgt. Jessica Ayala, Air Forces Central Deployed Regional Maintenance Center production control noncommissioned officer in charge, adjusts antennae heights on a glide slope in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Feb. 5, 2026. The antenna height adjustments fine-tuned glide slope angles to meet flight inspection and certification requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kari Degraffenreed)