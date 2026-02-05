U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Gregory Curry, 332nd Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron electrical journeyman, supervises Airmen from the Air Forces Central Deployed Regional Maintenance Center while they adjust antennae heights on a glide slope in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 31, 2026. The work required coordination between the 332nd ECES and Airmen assigned to the DRMC to support flight inspection and system certification. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kari Degraffenreed)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2026 05:07
|Photo ID:
|9509653
|VIRIN:
|260130-F-KM205-1003
|Resolution:
|5457x8185
|Size:
|4.6 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DRMC Airmen support certification of instrument landing systems [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Karalyn Degraffenreed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
DRMC Airmen support certification of instrument landing systems
No keywords found.