DRMC Airmen support certification of instrument landing systems

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Gregory Curry, 332nd Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron electrical journeyman, supervises Airmen from the Air Forces Central Deployed Regional Maintenance Center while they adjust antennae heights on a glide slope in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 31, 2026. The work required coordination between the 332nd ECES and Airmen assigned to the DRMC to support flight inspection and system certification. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kari Degraffenreed)