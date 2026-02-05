DRMC Airmen support certification of instrument landing systems

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Keenan Herlocker, Air Forces Central Deployed Regional Maintenance Center noncommissioned officer in charge, left, and Staff Sgt. Jessica Ayala, AFCENT DRMC production control noncommissioned officer in charge, right, adjust antennae heights on a glide slope in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Feb. 5, 2026. The antenna height adjustments fine-tuned glide slope angles to meet flight inspection and certification requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kari Degraffenreed)