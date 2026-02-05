(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    DRMC Airmen support certification of instrument landing systems [Image 2 of 5]

    DRMC Airmen support certification of instrument landing systems

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    02.04.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Karalyn Degraffenreed 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Keenan Herlocker, Air Forces Central Deployed Regional Maintenance Center noncommissioned officer in charge, left, and Staff Sgt. Jessica Ayala, AFCENT DRMC production control noncommissioned officer in charge, right, adjust antennae heights on a glide slope in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Feb. 5, 2026. The antenna height adjustments fine-tuned glide slope angles to meet flight inspection and certification requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kari Degraffenreed)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2026
    Date Posted: 02.06.2026 05:07
    Photo ID: 9509654
    VIRIN: 260205-F-KM205-1001
    Resolution: 7554x5036
    Size: 6.67 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

