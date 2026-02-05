DRMC Airmen support certification of instrument landing systems

Photo By Senior Airman Karalyn Degraffenreed | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Gregory Curry, 332nd Expeditionary Civil Engineer...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Karalyn Degraffenreed | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Gregory Curry, 332nd Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron electrical journeyman, supervises Airmen from the Air Forces Central Deployed Regional Maintenance Center while they adjust antennae heights on a glide slope in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 31, 2026. The work required coordination between the 332nd ECES and Airmen assigned to the DRMC to support flight inspection and system certification. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kari Degraffenreed) see less | View Image Page

Airmen assigned to the Air Forces Central Deployed Regional Maintenance Center worked several weeks to support the commissioning and flight inspection of the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing’s airfield instrument landing systems in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 29, 2026.



The project focused on ensuring the airfield’s instrument landing systems met required standards for safe operations during periods of reduced visibility.



“We’ve been working throughout the last few weeks to commission a glide slope and complete flight inspections through the Federal Aviation Administration to certify the instrument landing systems and ensure that they are safe for all pilots to use during inclement weather conditions,” said Tech. Sgt. Keenan Herlocker, DRMC noncommissioned officer in charge. “The glide slope provides a centerline path for the pilots to follow to the ground at the correct touchdown points established on the runways.”



Although the glide slope system was installed in 2023, required certification had not been completed due to circumstances that prevented a flight inspection from taking place. Due to more recent efforts, FAA pilots have been able to conduct flight inspections for navigation aids across the airfield.



Maintainers rely heavily on data gathered during flight inspections for ground calibrations because they cannot observe aircraft performance in the air. During these inspections, maintainers coordinate directly with inspection aircraft to make

real-time system adjustments as needed to meet certification standards.



“Usually during a flight inspection, you’re on the radio with the pilot, and they’ll give you numbers when they’re flying,” said Staff Sgt. Jessica Ayala, DRMC assistant noncommissioned officer in charge. “So, if you have to make an adjustment, you’re right there inside the equipment shelter and able to make those quick adjustments.”



With the completion of the flight inspections, the 332nd AEW’s airfield instrument landing systems are now certified, ensuring pilots have reliable guidance when operating in reduced visibility conditions.