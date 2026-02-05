DRMC Airmen support certification of instrument landing systems

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Keenan Herlocker, Air Forces Central Deployed Regional Maintenance Center noncommissioned officer in charge, left, and Staff Sgt. Jessica Ayala, AFCENT DRMC production control noncommissioned officer in charge, right, adjust antennae heights on a glide slope in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Feb. 5, 2026. The system gives pilots reliable guidance to established touchdown points when the runway is not visually acquired. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kari Degraffenreed)