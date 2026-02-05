Commemorating the 10th Mountain Division's Sacrifice in WWII

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lieutenant Schmitt Anacleto, of the Brazilian Army, assigned to the Brazilian Embassy in Florence, along with his wife, pays tribute to the fallen soldiers after the wreath-laying ceremony at the Florence American Cemetery and Memorial, which honors the soldiers of the 10th Mountain Division who lost their lives during the Italian Campaign in the Apennines in World War II. U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Scott M. Naumann, Commander of the 10th Mountain Division, Brig. Gen. Giuseppe Scudieri, Commander of the Multinational Division-South, Sgt. Maj. Brett W. Johnson assigned to 10TH Mountain Division, U.S. Consul General to Florence Daniela Ballard, military leaders, diplomats, active-duty soldiers, local officials, and Allied representatives gathered to honor their sacrifice. American Cemetery and Memorial, Florence, Italy, Feb. 02, 2025 (U.S. Army photo by Elena Baladelli).