Commemorating the 10th Mountain Division's Sacrifice in WWII

The band of the 10th Mountain Division performs at the American Cemetery and Memorial in Florence during the wreath-laying ceremony in honor of the soldiers of the 10th Mountain Division who lost their lives during the Italian campaign in the Apennines during World War II. U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Scott M. Naumann, commander of the 10th Mountain Division, Brig. Gen. Giuseppe Scudieri, commander of the Multinational Division South, U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Brett W. Johnson assigned to the 10th Mountain Division, U.S. Consul General in Florence Daniela Ballard, military leaders, diplomats, active-duty soldiers, local officials, and allied representatives gathered to honor their sacrifice. American Cemetery and Memorial, Florence, Italy, February 2, 2025 (U.S. Army photo by Elena Baladelli).
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2026 03:15
|Photo ID:
|9509568
|VIRIN:
|260202-A-II094-1095
|Resolution:
|5408x3600
|Size:
|6.25 MB
|Location:
|FLORENCE, IT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
