Commemorating the 10th Mountain Division's Sacrifice in WWII

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Brig. Gen. Giuseppe Scudieri, Commander of the Multinational Division-South delivers a heartfelt speech during the wreath-laying ceremony at the Florence American Cemetery and Memorial, which pays tribute to the soldiers of the 10th Mountain Division who lost their lives during the Italian Campaign in the Apennines in World War II. U.S. Consul General to Florence Daniela Ballard; U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Scott M. Naumann, Commander of the 10th Mountain Division; Sgt. Maj. Brett W. Johnson of the 10th Mountain Division; along with military leaders, diplomats, active-duty soldiers, local officials, and Allied representatives, gather to honor their sacrifice. Florence American Cemetery and Memorial, Florence, Italy, Feb. 02, 2025 (U.S. Army photo by Elena Baladelli).