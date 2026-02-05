The wreath-laying ceremony at the at Florence American Cemetery and Memorial pays tribute to the soldiers of the 10th Mountain Division who lost their lives during the Italian campaign in the Apennines during World War II. U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Scott M. Naumann, Commander of the 10th Mountain Division, Brig. Gen. Giuseppe Scudieri, Commander of the Multinational Division-South, Sgt. Maj. Brett W. Johnson assigned to 10TH Mountain Division, U.S. Consul General to Florence Daniela Ballard, military leaders, diplomats, active-duty soldiers, local officials, and Allied representatives gathered to honor their sacrifice. American Cemetery and Memorial, Florence, Italy, Feb. 02, 2025 (U.S. Army photo by Elena Baladelli).
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2026 03:15
|Photo ID:
|9509569
|VIRIN:
|260202-A-II094-1096
|Resolution:
|5408x3600
|Size:
|5.92 MB
|Location:
|FLORENCE, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Commemorating the 10th Mountain Division's Sacrifice in WWII [Image 14 of 14], by Elena Baladelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.