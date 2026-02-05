(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Commemorating the 10th Mountain Division's Sacrifice in WWII [Image 3 of 14]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Commemorating the 10th Mountain Division's Sacrifice in WWII

    FLORENCE, ITALY

    02.01.2026

    Photo by Elena Baladelli 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Posting of the Colors during the wreath-laying ceremony at the at Florence American Cemetery and Memorial pays tribute to the soldiers of the 10th Mountain Division who lost their lives during the Italian campaign in the Apennines during World War II. U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Scott M. Naumann, Commander of the 10th Mountain Division, Brig. Gen. Giuseppe Scudieri, Commander of the Multinational Division-South, Sgt. Maj. Brett W. Johnson assigned to 10TH Mountain Division, U.S. Consul General to Florence Daniela Ballard, military leaders, diplomats, active-duty soldiers, local officials, and Allied representatives gathered to honor their sacrifice. American Cemetery and Memorial, Florence, Italy, Feb. 02, 2025 (U.S. Army photo by Elena Baladelli).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2026
    Date Posted: 02.06.2026 03:15
    Photo ID: 9509570
    VIRIN: 260202-A-II094-1097
    Resolution: 5408x3600
    Size: 5.93 MB
    Location: FLORENCE, IT
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commemorating the 10th Mountain Division's Sacrifice in WWII [Image 14 of 14], by Elena Baladelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Commemorating the 10th Mountain Division's Sacrifice in WWII
    Commemorating the 10th Mountain Division's Sacrifice in WWII
    Commemorating the 10th Mountain Division's Sacrifice in WWII
    Commemorating the 10th Mountain Division's Sacrifice in WWII
    Commemorating the 10th Mountain Division's Sacrifice in WWII
    Commemorating the 10th Mountain Division's Sacrifice in WWII
    Commemorating the 10th Mountain Division's Sacrifice in WWII
    Commemorating the 10th Mountain Division's Sacrifice in WWII
    Commemorating the 10th Mountain Division's Sacrifice in WWII
    Commemorating the 10th Mountain Division's Sacrifice in WWII
    Commemorating the 10th Mountain Division's Sacrifice in WWII
    Commemorating the 10th Mountain Division's Sacrifice in WWII
    Commemorating the 10th Mountain Division's Sacrifice in WWII
    Commemorating the 10th Mountain Division's Sacrifice in WWII

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    wreath-laying ceremony
    Florence American Cemetery and Memorial
    SkySoldiers
    USAGItaly
    StrongerTogether
    10th Mountain Division

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery