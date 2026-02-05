Commemorating the 10th Mountain Division's Sacrifice in WWII

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Posting of the Colors during the wreath-laying ceremony at the at Florence American Cemetery and Memorial pays tribute to the soldiers of the 10th Mountain Division who lost their lives during the Italian campaign in the Apennines during World War II. U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Scott M. Naumann, Commander of the 10th Mountain Division, Brig. Gen. Giuseppe Scudieri, Commander of the Multinational Division-South, Sgt. Maj. Brett W. Johnson assigned to 10TH Mountain Division, U.S. Consul General to Florence Daniela Ballard, military leaders, diplomats, active-duty soldiers, local officials, and Allied representatives gathered to honor their sacrifice. American Cemetery and Memorial, Florence, Italy, Feb. 02, 2025 (U.S. Army photo by Elena Baladelli).